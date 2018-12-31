0 "You're not supposed to be here!" Memphis store clerk fired shot at man shopping in store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - “Get the f*** out my store!” That’s what someone heard before shots were fired inside a Hickory Hill gas station.

The shooting happened early Friday morning at 5 a.m.

Officers said the victim was inside the Shop-In located in the 5800 block of Winchester Rd. when the clerk fired a shot at him.

He told police the clerk told him to, “Get the f*** out of my store, you’re not supposed to be here!”

The clerk then locked the victim inside the business and fired a single shot in his direction.

Once police made the scene, the victim identified Tariq I. Deek as the store clerk.

Investigators also found a black glock semi-automatic handgun behind the counter and a single shell casing on the floor in front of the checkout counter.

Surveillance video shows Deek pulling out the gun from behind the counter, cocking it, the firing a single shot in the victim’s direction.

The victim was also seen on video with his hands up trying to leave the store.

Deek was seen on video putting his foot in the victim’s back while he was crouched down at the door of the business.

Deek also didn’t have a valid handgun permit.

MPD took Deek into custody. He gave a statement that admitted to firing a handgun a the victim.

