  • 1 adult, 2 children killed in mobile home fire

    By: Ben Rainwater

    Updated:

    CORINTH, Miss. - Three people, including two children, were killed during a mobile home fire in Mississippi. 

    Flames broke out on County Road 540 around 11:30 am.on Monday in Corinth. 

    The Alcorn County Coroner confirmed to FOX13 Samantha Mason, 46; Crystlyn Brewer, 5; and Dakota Brassfield, 2, were killed

    One man was able to make it out alive. 

    The cause of the fire has not been released. 

    FOX13 has a crew in Corinth working to bring you the latest information. 

     

