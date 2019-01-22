1 adult, 2 children killed in mobile home fire

CORINTH, Miss. - Three people, including two children, were killed during a mobile home fire in Mississippi.
Flames broke out on County Road 540 around 11:30 am.on Monday in Corinth.
The Alcorn County Coroner confirmed to FOX13 Samantha Mason, 46; Crystlyn Brewer, 5; and Dakota Brassfield, 2, were killed
One man was able to make it out alive.
The cause of the fire has not been released.
