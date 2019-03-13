0 1 arrested, others wanted after shootout on CBU campus

Christian Brother’s University student Alyssa Craven walked outside Wednesday morning to a massive bullet hole on her car.

“It makes me mad,” Craven said. “Like my car is messed up, and I have to pay to get it fixed.”

Her white Nissan Altima was in the middle of a crime scene overnight. Police said there was a shootout on the Maurelian parking lot of Christian Brother’s University at 650 East Parkway.

“I don’t like walking in this parking lot,” Craven said. “I don’t like parking on this lot.”

Her dorm is feet away from where police said a student and her friend were parked when two men approached them. According to the police report, the men told the man and the woman in the parked car to get out or they would shoot them.

They had a gun, documents said.

The man in the parked car told police he reached for his gun when he saw the two men pointing a gun at him. The driver in the parked car tried to get away and backed into the SUV she said. Police said the men then ran to the SUV, drove off and fired shots.

Students like Wilson Hall said they saw it all play out.

“I look out my window, and I just see the shots and the cars leaving,” Hall said. “It was like a movie pretty much.”

The student’s friend told police he returned fire at the men who got away.

Investigators found out the gun he used to defend himself and his friend was stolen out of Olive Branch on March 9.

Police identified him as Joshua Randle.

He was arrested and is now facing charges of theft of property. Investigators said Randle knew the men who got away and that has some people a little on edge.

As for Craven, she told FOX13 she already filed an insurance claim.

“Nobody was hurt, so that’s good,” Craven said. “I’m fine, and I’m glad I wasn’t out here when it happened.”

But she said she is still left wondering how the school will keep students safe.

“I think our security system needs a bunch of work,” Craven said. “This isn’t even the first time something like this has happened.”

The police report said there was a security guard in the parking lot at the time of the incident.

