1 case of tuberculosis confirmed in Mississippi high school

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) --A case of tuberculosis has been confirmed at a Mississippi high school.
News outlets reported the Mississippi Department of Health has been working to notify students and staff members at Provine High School in Jackson who may have been exposed.
Health department officials say they will test about 200 students and faculty in the next few weeks.
Tuberculosis is a respiratory infection that spreads when a person inhales airborne germs over an extended period of time in a confined area with someone who has the disease.
Symptoms include persistent coughing, coughing up blood, night sweats and weight loss.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers says school officials have taken all necessary safety precautions. A meeting is set at the school Thursday to discuss the case.
