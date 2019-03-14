1 child, 1 adult shot in Memphis

LIVE report on the victims' conditions on Good Morning Memphis.
Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Frayser.
Police and paramedics were called to the 3200 block of Ardmore Street after two people were shot around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Memphis Fire Department said they took one person to Regional One Hospital and one child to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.
The victim's ages and the extent of their injuries have not been released.
