1 child dead, 40 others injured after Orange Mound youth football team bus crash

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. - An Orange Mound football team crashed in Saline County near Little Rock, Arkansas, according to the coach.
Arkansas State Police say one child is dead and 40 people were injured after the crash.
Those injured after have been taken to hospitals in Little Rock and Benton.
The OMYA Elite youth football team was headed back to Memphis after an All-Star game in Dallas, Texas.
Children aboard the bus were 8 to 12 years old. Coach Elliot with the football team told FOX13 the team was a part of the Orange Mound Youth League.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 6 people charged with first-degree murder for deadly carjacking, multiple robberies in Memphis
- 2 people killed after patient, medic thrown from ambulance in I-40 crash
- George H.W. Bush: World reacts to death of former president
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The accident happened around 2:40 a.m. on I-30 near the Highway 70 access ramp.
More than 40 people were on board the bus at the time of the crash.
Three to five children were trapped at the time of the accident.
FOX13 has a crew headed to Arkansas to gather more information. Stay with Good Morning Memphis for updates.
BREAKING: 1 child is dead and 40 others are injured after a Memphis youth football team bus crash. Arkansas state police say the bus was on I-30, West of Benton, when it left the roadway and overturned. The bus driver is being questioned by state troopers. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/yXtWlZSLwK— Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) December 3, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}