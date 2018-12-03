  • 1 child dead, 40 others injured after Orange Mound youth football team bus crash

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    SALINE COUNTY, Ark. - An Orange Mound football team crashed in Saline County near Little Rock, Arkansas, according to the coach.

    Arkansas State Police say one child is dead and 40 people were injured after the crash.

    Those injured after have been taken to hospitals in Little Rock and Benton.

    The OMYA Elite youth football team was headed back to Memphis after an All-Star game in Dallas, Texas.

    Children aboard the bus were 8 to 12 years old. Coach Elliot with the football team told FOX13 the team was a part of the Orange Mound Youth League.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The accident happened around 2:40 a.m. on I-30 near the Highway 70 access ramp.

    More than 40 people were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

    Three to five children were trapped at the time of the accident. 

    FOX13 has a crew headed to Arkansas to gather more information. Stay with Good Morning Memphis for updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories