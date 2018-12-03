0 1 child dead, at least 45 others injured after Orange Mound youth football team bus crash

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. - An Orange Mound football team crashed in Saline County near Little Rock, Arkansas, according to the coach.

Arkansas State Police say one child is dead and at least 45 others were injured, including adults, after the fatal crash.

Investigators told FOX13 the driver lost control of the bus, causing it to roll off the interstate west of Benton, Arkansas.

We've learned that the bus was owned by Scott Shuttle Service of Somerville, Tennessee.

The OMYA Elite youth football team was headed back to Memphis after an All-Star game in Dallas, Texas.

Children aboard the bus were 8 to 12 years old. Coach Elliot with the football team told FOX13 the team was a part of the Orange Mound Youth League.

The accident happened around 2:40 a.m. on I-30 near the Highway 70 access ramp.

More than 40 people were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

Multiple children were trapped at the time of the accident.

The Arkansas Children's Hospital has received more than 20 patients to the emergency room from the bus crash.

Any families that need information concerning the crash, call the hospital at 501-364-1100.

A family center has also been set up at the at the main entrance of the hospital.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock has received over 20 patients at its ER from the bus accident on I-30. Families needing information should call the main hospital at 501-364-1100. A family center is set-up. Families can come to the main entrance & will be taken there. pic.twitter.com/8wGiMRNrKD — Arkansas Children's (@archildrens) December 3, 2018

Those injured after have been taken to hospitals in Little Rock and Benton.

Here's a breakdown of where the patients are across the Little Rock area.

Baptist Hospital - 3 patients have been treated and released

Arkansas Children's Hospital - 24 patients, all stable condition

Saline Memorial - 13 patients

CHI St. Vincent - 3 patients (1 adult, 2 children. All have been released)

UAMS - 1 patient

We spoke with Coach Elliot who coaches one of the football teams, he was devastated by the crash.

"We just want to play some football and represent our city - then this happens. I love all them boys and coaches, just don’t know how to stop crying."

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland released the following statement regarding the incident.

On behalf of all Memphians, our hearts and prayers go out to the Orange Mound children and their families involved in this morning’s tragic bus accident in Arkansas. — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) December 3, 2018

The American Red Cross of Arkansas is also offering assistance to families involved with the bus crash.

FOX13 has a crew in Arkansas gathering more information. Stay with Good Morning Memphis for updates.

BREAKING: 1 child is dead and 40 others are injured after a Memphis youth football team bus crash. Arkansas state police say the bus was on I-30, West of Benton, when it left the roadway and overturned. The bus driver is being questioned by state troopers. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/yXtWlZSLwK — Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) December 3, 2018

