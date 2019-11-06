  • 1 critical after car strikes pole near Memphis intersection

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are on the scene of a critical crash at a Memphis intersection.

    Officers were called to Old Lamar and S. Perkins near the busy intersection.

    Investigators said a man driving a black Toyota struck a pole in the area.

    He has been transported to Regional One in critical condition.

