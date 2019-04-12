1 critical, another non-critical after double shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are on the scene of a double shooting in Whitehaven.
MPD responded to the scene around 2:20 Friday afternoon.
The shooting was reported on E. Holmes Rd. and Cresser in Whitehaven.
Police on the scene told FOX13 two cars were shooting at a black car on the scene.
One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, another in non-critical condition.
Both men were inside the black car.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
HAPPENING NOW: Large scene in Whitehaven. Cars along Holmes are being re-routed. We hear a drive-shooting.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) April 12, 2019
