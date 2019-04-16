1 dead, 1 critical in Memphis apartment complex shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were injured after a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex, and one of them died at the hospital.
Police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Monday at the Regency At Raleigh apartments on Sawmill Drive.
MPD said two people were shot, neither of whom were identified.
One victim was taken to Methodist North via private vehicle, while the second victim was taken via ambulance to Regional One.
One of the victims died at the hospital.
The second victim was listed in critical condition, police said.
No description for the suspected shooter was provided by MPD.
Officers are on the scene of a Shooting at 4563 Sawmill Dr.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 16, 2019
One victim was transported to Methodist North by private vehicle. Second victim transported to Regional One in critical condition.
No description on subject(s) responsible. This is an ongoing investigation.
The victim at ROH has been pronounced deceased. Victim #2 is still listed as critical. Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips. https://t.co/6mTAg1vByh— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 16, 2019
