  • 1 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting at apartment complex near University of Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was killed, and another was critically hurt after a shooting near the University of Memphis.

    Police said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Brister Street.

    That apartment complex is located just a block away from UofM. 

    According to MPD, one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

    Neither victim has been identified at this point, and investigators have not released any information regarding a suspected shooter.

    The details surrounding the deadly shooting are still unclear.

