1 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting at apartment complex near University of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was killed, and another was critically hurt after a shooting near the University of Memphis.
Police said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Brister Street.
That apartment complex is located just a block away from UofM.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- After arrest of Curtis Watson, what are Tennessee officials doing with $57K reward?
- Authorities investigating after 11-month-old found at Memphis apartment, pronounced dead at hospital
- Elected official shoots, kills preacher's relative after church in Mississippi, officials say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
According to MPD, one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Neither victim has been identified at this point, and investigators have not released any information regarding a suspected shooter.
The details surrounding the deadly shooting are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Tillman Station officers are on the scene of a shooting at 625 Brister that came in at 7:40 p.m. Two victims were located. One victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. The second victim has been pronounced deceased. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 13, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}