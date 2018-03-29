1 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting in Bennington Park

Memphis police are investigating a double shooting in Southeast Memphis.
According to police, one person was found dead when officers arrived. A second victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Trending stories:
- New Madison Hotel owner evicts Memphis family, sues family for $102,000
- Mid-South preacher arrested after being found in car with 16-year-old boy
- Teacher facing murder charges in 2016 gang retaliation killing of brother and sister
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
On March 28th at 9:55 pm, officers responded to a Shots Fired call at Cognac Cv & Bordeaux Ln. Victim #1 was DOA inside black Nissan. Victim #2 was at 6921 Bordeaux Ln. He was xported critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 29, 2018
The victims were following the 3 male suspect's when they were shot.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the shooting, and will update you on-air and online with the latest information.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}