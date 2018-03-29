  • 1 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting in Bennington Park

    Memphis police are investigating a double shooting in Southeast Memphis. 

    According to police, one person was found dead when officers arrived. A second victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more information about the shooting, and will update you on-air and online with the latest information.  

