  • 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in South Memphis neighborhood

    Updated:

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating a shooting in South Memphis.

    According to MPD, one person has died and another was injured in the 1800 block of Shawnee Circle around 6:15 p.m. Monday.

    Investigators said one male victim was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. The other victim was pronounced dead at the scene.  

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    No arrests have been made, and neither victim has been identified at this point.

    Police did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter. 

    The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories