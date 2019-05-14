1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in South Memphis neighborhood

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating a shooting in South Memphis.
According to MPD, one person has died and another was injured in the 1800 block of Shawnee Circle around 6:15 p.m. Monday.
Memphis police are investigating a shooting on Shawnee circle that injured two people. A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No word on the second victim @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/lJ5ImZF3fA— Jacque Masse (@massereports) May 13, 2019
Investigators said one male victim was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. The other victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made, and neither victim has been identified at this point.
Police did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Officers are on the scene of a Shooting at 1823 Shawnee Cir.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 13, 2019
The complainant advised that 2 people were shot. One male is being transported to ROH in critical condition. No condition on victim #2. No one is in custody at this time.
