1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Frayser neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were shot in a Frayser neighborhood Friday night. One was killed and the other is fighting for their life.
Police said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Haywood Avenue around 7:45 p.m.
One victim was found at the intersection of Haywood and Steele. MPD said that victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
The second victim was located at Frayser and Steele. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
We are working to find more details surrounding the shooting.
