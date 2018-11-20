  • 1 dead, 1 injured after car collides with train in Germantown

    Updated:

    GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - One person is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a train in Germantown.

    The accident happened at Poplar Pike and Forest Hill around 3 p.m.

    Police confirmed one person died at the scene. Another individual was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

