GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - One person is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a train in Germantown.
The accident happened at Poplar Pike and Forest Hill around 3 p.m.
BREAKING: I just arrived at the scene of a deadly train accident. 1 person is dead another taken to Regional One in critical. pic.twitter.com/SXn79WYUUZ— SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) November 20, 2018
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 3 people shot at Mississippi gas station that was tied to Jessica Chambers case; 2 in custody
- Girl severely burned by food after fall in Memphis school cafeteria, lawsuit claims
- Woman dies at Memphis hospital, family claims she was disposed of like ‘garbage’
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Police confirmed one person died at the scene. Another individual was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene. We will have a LIVE report on FOX13 News at 5 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}