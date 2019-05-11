  • 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Frayser neighborhood, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead and another injured after after a shooting in Frayser, according to police.

    MPD officials said the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Frayser Circle near Thomas Street.

    Police said both victims -- a man and a woman -- were taken to Regional One in critical condition. The man later died from his injuries, and the woman has been upgraded to non-critical condition.

    Neither person has been identified at this point.

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

    MPD did not provide any information regarding a suspected shooter. 

