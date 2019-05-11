1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Frayser neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead and another injured after after a shooting in Frayser, according to police.
MPD officials said the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Frayser Circle near Thomas Street.
Memphis Police on the scene of a shooting on Frayser Circle. Someone shot two people. Both have gone to Regional One. pic.twitter.com/pMAEOVElZE— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) May 11, 2019
Police said both victims -- a man and a woman -- were taken to Regional One in critical condition. The man later died from his injuries, and the woman has been upgraded to non-critical condition.
Neither person has been identified at this point.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
MPD did not provide any information regarding a suspected shooter.
Two victims (one male and one female) were shot and transported to ROH, where the male died from his injuries. The female is non-critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 11, 2019
