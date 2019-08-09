1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Memphis neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was killed, and another was hurt after a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood, according to police.
MPD said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Friday in the 6200 block of Kirby Downs Drive.
According to investigators, two victims were found at the scene by officers. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was grazed by a bullet.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Administrator strangled to death inside home by escaped inmate in West Tennessee, officials say
- Victim identified after body found in trash bag behind Cordova shopping center
- Employees injured after fire reported at hazardous waste disposal company in Millington
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Neither victim has been identified at this point, and police did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
At approx. 1:20pm, officers responded to a shooting at 6284 Kirby Downs. Two victims were located. One was grazed by gunfire and one was pronounced deceased on the scene. There is no suspect information available at this point. Call Crime Stoppers @ 901-528-CASH if you have info.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 9, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}