  • 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Memphis neighborhood, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was killed, and another was hurt after a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood, according to police.

    MPD said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Friday in the 6200 block of Kirby Downs Drive. 

    According to investigators, two victims were found at the scene by officers. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was grazed by a bullet. 

    Neither victim has been identified at this point, and police did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter.

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

