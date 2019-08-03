1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Orange Mound, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Orange Mound, according to police.
Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Kimball Avenue.
According to MPD, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken via ambulance to Regional One in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.
However, that victim has not yet been identified.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
The second victim in the shooting is currently listed as non-critical condition at the hospital, police said.
Investigators said the suspected shooter ran from the scene and was last seen wearing a lime green top and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Victim #1 did not survive his injuries. Victim #2 is listed as non-critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 3, 2019
