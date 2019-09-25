  • 1 dead, 2 critical after vehicle strikes pole in Memphis, MPD says

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead and two more are in critical condition after a crash in Whitehaven.

    Memphis police were called to the 700 block of E. Raines Rd. Tuesday evening.

    Investigators told FOX13 one vehicle hit a pole on the scene.

    Police said two people were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    Another person was pronounced dead on the scene.

    Check back for updates on the investigation.

     

     

