1 dead, 2 critical after vehicle strikes pole in Memphis, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead and two more are in critical condition after a crash in Whitehaven.
Memphis police were called to the 700 block of E. Raines Rd. Tuesday evening.
Investigators told FOX13 one vehicle hit a pole on the scene.
Police said two people were taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Another person was pronounced dead on the scene.
Check back for updates on the investigation.
NOW: @MEM_PoliceDept has a good portion of E. Raines blocked off. We see a couple of fire trucks and an ambulance. MFD tells us there was an accident and at this point no one has been transported to the hospital. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/UXZK6bbnVm— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) September 25, 2019
