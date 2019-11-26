1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Westwood community, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people were shot in a Westwood community Monday night.
One victim has been pronounced dead, according to MPD.
The male victim did not survive his injuries. This is an ongoing homicide investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 26, 2019
Earlier in the evening, a man came home to find a family member shot in his Westwood home, according to police.
Officers responded to the scene in the 3500 block of Silas Street.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 3585 Silas St.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 26, 2019
The caller advised he arrived home and found his relative shot. The male shooting victim was xported critical to ROH.
This is an ongoing investigation.
That victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.
Less than a mile away, two victims went to Memphis Fire Station #37 on Weaver and told police they were shot at another location.
We now know that these two victims were shot at the house on Silas Street.
Both were exported in non-critical condition to Regional One.
Officers are on the scene at 3950 Weaver. Two adult victims advised they were shot at another location. Both were xported in non-critical condition to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 26, 2019
It is undetermined at this time if this shooting is connected to the Silas shooting.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
MPD has confirmed to FOX13 that these two incidents are connected.
This investigation is still ongoing.
If you have any information about these two incidents please call 901-528-CASH.
