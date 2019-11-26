  • 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Westwood community, MPD says

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people were shot in a Westwood community Monday night. 

    One victim has been pronounced dead, according to MPD. 

    Earlier in the evening, a man came home to find a family member shot in his Westwood home, according to police. 

    Officers responded to the scene in the 3500 block of Silas Street. 

    That victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. 

    Less than a mile away, two victims went to Memphis Fire Station #37 on Weaver and told police they were shot at another location. 

    We now know that these two victims were shot at the house on Silas Street. 

    Both were exported in non-critical condition to Regional One.  

    MPD has confirmed to FOX13 that these two incidents are connected. 

    This investigation is still ongoing. 

    If you have any information about these two incidents please call 901-528-CASH.  

