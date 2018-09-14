1 dead, 2 injured during early morning drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators responded to a drive-by shooting near Orange Mound early Friday morning.
Police found a car completely shot up in the 2900 block of Lamar at 12:50 a.m.
Three people were shot on the scene.
One person was taken to the hospital and later died.
Two other women were to taken to Regional One in critical condition.
FOX13 spotted 17 shell casings at the intersection of Lamar and Semmes.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
