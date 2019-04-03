1 dead, 2 injured during separate shootings in the same area

FOX13's Alexa Lorenzo will have a LIVE report on Good Morning Memphis.
Memphis police are investigating a double shooting in the Bluff City.
Police were called to the 2100 block of Woods Edge Dr for the shooting early Wednesday morning.
Officers said there were two victims. One was taken to Regional One and the other was taken to Baptist East.
The victims' condition have not been released.
MPD was called to the apartments across the street later on in the morning for a second shooting on the 2100 block of Westchester.
Police said they were connected but it is not clear how.
According to the Memphis police Twitter, the victim was shot and found dead on the scene.
No suspect information has been released.
