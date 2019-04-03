1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Memphis apartment complex

Police are investigating a triple shooting in Memphis.
Officers were called to the 2100 block of Woods Edge Dr for the shooting early Wednesday morning. When they got to the scene, police found two victims in the parking lot; both men were shot.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man found shot to death inside vehicle parked in Memphis driveway; police investigating
- Local rapper deemed ‘not a good role model,’ not allowed to speak at junior high school
- Kwasi Corbin 'wasn't there to kill anybody' on day Memphis teen gunned down, attorney says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay. Police learned the original shooting occurred in the Sycamore Lake Apartments and a third victim was still at the location in the Sycamore Lake Apartments.
MPD went to the complex and found a body.
Memphis police said the three victims were inside a car at the time of the shooting. When they were shot at, two men fled the scene on foot.
The Homicide Bureau and the Multi-agency Gang Unit are working together to help solve this conversation.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}