1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex.
Police were called to the Willow Oaks Apartments at 11:30 Friday night. When officers arrived, they found three men who had been shot.
The victims were all transported to Regional One. One of them died. The other two are in stable condition.
Police said it appears gunfire was exchanged between the three men who were shot. The exact details around the incident are still under investigation, according to MPD.
