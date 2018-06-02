  • 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Memphis apartment complex

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex.

    Police were called to the Willow Oaks Apartments at 11:30 Friday night. When officers arrived, they found three men who had been shot.

    RELATED: 4 killed, others injured during bloody 24 hours in Memphis

    The victims were all transported to Regional One. One of them died. The other two are in stable condition.

    Trending stories:

    Police said it appears gunfire was exchanged between the three men who were shot. The exact details around the incident are still under investigation, according to MPD.

    Check back for updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Memphis apartment complex

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man killed during argument in Orange Mound