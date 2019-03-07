0 1 dead, 2 injured in shootings across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead and at least two others were injured in a trio of shootings across the city of Memphis overnight.

WHITEHAVEN

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of Eastwind Drive.

Officers located a man who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On 3/6 at 9:50 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at 4228 Eastwind. Officers located a male victim with several GSWs. He was pronounced deceased.

The suspect was wearing dark clothing and red shoes. This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 7, 2019

ORANGE MOUND

Officers responded to a shooting around 1:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Hilton. A man had been shot at the location.

The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Police have not released any additional information.

PARKWAY VILLAGE

MPD was called to a third shooting just after 3 a.m. in the 2600 block of Getwell Road. The location is a gas station.

More than a dozen police cruisers were on the scene when FOX13 arrived.

At 3:14 a.m. MPD responded to a Shooting at 2678 Getwell Rd. The male victim was xported to ROH in critical condition.

Prelim info indicates that the suspect(s) followed the victim from his job & shot him in the 2600 block of Getwell. The suspect(s) were in a newer Chevy pickup. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 7, 2019

Police said a man was shot. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Preliminary information indicates the suspect(s) followed the victim from his job and shot him on Getwell, according to MPD.

