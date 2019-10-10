  • 1 dead, 2 others critically injured in Memphis crash

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a deadly crash in Southwest Memphis.

    According to police, officers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Levy ​​​and McCain Road. 

     Police said a man was pronounced dead on the scene. A woman and a child were taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

