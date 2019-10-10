1 dead, 2 others critically injured in Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a deadly crash in Southwest Memphis.
According to police, officers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Levy and McCain Road.
Police said a man was pronounced dead on the scene. A woman and a child were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Arrest made, new details released after MPD officer assaults medical technician at Regional One
- Mid-South funeral home fined $10K for defying the wishes of the deceased
- ‘Weed lady’ arrested, 11 neglected dogs found in Memphis, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}