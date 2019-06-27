1 dead, 2 rushed to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in West Memphis, police say

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - One person was killed, and two others were rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in West Memphis.
Police said the accident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Street near the Wendy’s.
The accident involved a vehicle and a motorcycle, according to investigators.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. However, that person was not identified, and police did not specify which vehicle they were in.
The other two injured victims were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time.
The details surrounding what led to the crash are still unclear.
WMPD officers are on the scene of a fatality accident on Missouri Street near Wendy’s. This accident involves a vehicle and a motorcycle. One person is deceased and two people are being transported to the emergency room.— West Memphis Police Department (@westmemphispd) June 27, 2019
