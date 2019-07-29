1 dead, 3 injured after multi-vehicle wreck on north Mississippi highway, officials say

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - Officials are investigating a deadly wreck in north Mississippi.
Investigators said the multi-vehicle crash happened in Marshall County at the intersection of Highway 309 and Warsaw Road.
According to the Marhall County Sheriff's Department, two vehicles were involved in the deadly accident.
One person was killed, and three others were injured. None of the victims have been identified by authorities at this time.
Marshall County officers are still investigating the accident, and Mississippi Highway Patrol was brought in to lead the investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the crash.
