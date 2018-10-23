1 dead, 3 injured in Memphis car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was killed and three people were injured in a crash in Memphis Tuesday morning.
The accident happened shortly after 9 a.m. at Shelby Drive and Chevron Road, according to Memphis police.
Investigators said a man was killed. Two other men were taken to Regional One in critical condition. A woman was also injured and taken to the hospital.
Police have not said what led to the crash.
