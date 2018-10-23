  • 1 dead, 3 injured in Memphis car crash

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was killed and three people were injured in a crash in Memphis Tuesday morning.

    The accident happened shortly after 9 a.m. at Shelby Drive and Chevron Road, according to Memphis police.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Investigators said a man was killed. Two other men were taken to Regional One in critical condition. A woman was also injured and taken to the hospital.

    Police have not said what led to the crash.

    Check back for updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories