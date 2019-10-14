1 dead & 4 injured after 3-car crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - On Oct. 13, officers responded to a 3-car crash at Winchester and Prescott Blvd around 9 p.m.
Two adults and two kids were injured.
The driver of one vehicle, 72-year old Doris Washington, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
On 10/13 at 9:25 pm, officers responded to a three-car crash at Winchester and Prescott.
Two adults and two juveniles received noncritical injuries.
Driver #2 Doris Washington 72, was xported critical to ROH but did not survive her injuries.
— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 14, 2019
