  • 1 dead & 4 injured after 3-car crash, police say

    By: Alexa Armstrong

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - On Oct. 13, officers responded to a 3-car crash at Winchester and Prescott Blvd around 9 p.m. 

    Two adults and two kids were injured. 

    The driver of one vehicle, 72-year old Doris Washington, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. 

    On 10/13 at 9:25 pm, officers responded to a three-car crash at Winchester and Prescott.
    Two adults and two juveniles received noncritical injuries.
    Driver #2 Doris Washington 72, was xported critical to ROH but did not survive her injuries.

    — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 14, 2019

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories