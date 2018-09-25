1 dead, 4 others injured during shooting at South Memphis apartment complex

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple people are hurt and one person is dead after a shooting at a South Memphis apartment complex.
A 5th victim was located on the scene and was pronounced deceased. The victims/suspects appear to be known to each other and several individuals were armed during this incident. Investigators are still sorting out the details.https://t.co/bNvf7QQ0WV— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 25, 2018
Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday at the Cane Creek Apartments on Cane Meadow Circle.
According to MPD, there were multiple victims in the shooting.
HAPPENING NOW: Large scene at Cane Meadow Circle in South Memphis. Working to learn more about this shooting. pic.twitter.com/ZGU7ri4fxf— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) September 25, 2018
As of now, two people have been taken to the hospital in critical condition.
MPD said another two victims were injured and are in non-critical condition.
Police said during the investigation they found a fifth victim was pronounced dead.
Police didn’t release any information regarding the suspected shooter, however, they did say that the shooters were known to each other and 'multiple people were armed.'
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
