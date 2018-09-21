1 dead after being airlifted from critical car accident in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - UPDATE (2:15 PM) Tha person who was critically injured in the accident has died.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the person was airlifted to Regional One after the accident, but did not survive their injuries.
Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash.
The individual airlifted to ROH has died. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of this crash.— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) September 21, 2018
ORIGINAL STORY:
Shelby County deputies are responding to a critical accident.
One person has been airlifted to Regional One in critical condition.
Deputies are on the scene of a two vehicle accident at Pleasent Ridge and Sledge. One person is reportedly trapped in a vehicle. Please consider an alternate route to avoid delays.— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) September 21, 2018
The person in critical condition was also trapped in a vehicle, according to the SCSO.
The two-vehicle crash happened at Pleasant Ridge and Sledge in northeast Shelby County.
Deputies are asking drivers to use alternate routes in that area.
