  • 1 dead after being airlifted from critical car accident in Shelby County

    Updated:

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - UPDATE (2:15 PM) Tha person who was critically injured in the accident has died. 

    The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the person was airlifted to Regional One after the accident, but did not survive their injuries. 

    Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash. 

    ORIGINAL STORY: 

    Shelby County deputies are responding to a critical accident.

    One person has been airlifted to Regional One in critical condition.

    The person in critical condition was also trapped in a vehicle, according to the SCSO.

    >> ALTERNATE ROUTES

    The two-vehicle crash happened at Pleasant Ridge and Sledge in northeast Shelby County.

    Deputies are asking drivers to use alternate routes in that area.

