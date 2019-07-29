1 dead after crash on north Mississippi highway, coroner says

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - Officers are investigating a fatal wreck in north Mississippi.
Investigators say the wreck happened in Marshall County near Highway 309 and Strickland Rd.
The intersection is between Byhalia and Watson.
One person was killed on the scene. That person has not been identified by the corner at this time.
Marshall County officers are still investigating the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the crash.
