1 dead after crashing vehicle into Domino's Pizza in Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police were called to a deadly accident in the Medical District early Saturday morning.
MPD arrived on the scene at the Domino's Pizza on Union at 3:40 a.m.
Trending stories:
- Children of Lorenzen Wright start GoFundMe campaign to pay for mother's bond
- Man and woman killed in horrific car crash identified by family
- South Memphis man sentenced for raping 5-year-old girl multiple times over 18-month span
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Investigators told FOX13 a black SUV ran into the building. Two people were inside the vehicle, according to MPD.
One person was pronounced dead on the scene. The other was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
@ 3:40am, officers responded to a 1 car crash at 686 Union where a blk SUV ran unto the business.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 30, 2018
There were two (2) people inside the vehicle.
One person was pronounced deceased on the scene. The other was transported critical to the ROH.
This is an ongoing investigation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}