  1 dead after crashing vehicle into Domino's Pizza in Medical District

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police were called to a deadly accident in the Medical District early Saturday morning.

    MPD arrived on the scene at the Domino's Pizza on Union at 3:40 a.m.

    Investigators told FOX13 a black SUV ran into the building. Two people were inside the vehicle, according to MPD.

    One person was pronounced dead on the scene. The other was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    This is an ongoing investigation.

