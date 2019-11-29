  • 1 dead after double shooting at barbershop in downtown Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person has died after a double shooting at a Memphis barbershop near the National Civil Rights Museum. 

    Both victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition. One has now been pronounced dead. 

    Police responded to the scene at Christyles Barber Shop Friday afternoon.

    University of Memphis basketball coach, Penny Hardaway, partnered with local barber Christopher Rhodes to open the barbershop.

    The suspect or suspects are currently on the run.

    Police say they were last seen in a black Infiniti. 

    This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

    FOX13's Kirstin Garriss is on the scene working to learn more information.

    Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

