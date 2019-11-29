0 1 dead after double shooting at barbershop in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person has died after a double shooting at a Memphis barbershop near the National Civil Rights Museum.

Both victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition. One has now been pronounced dead.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 29, 2019

Police responded to the scene at Christyles Barber Shop Friday afternoon.

University of Memphis basketball coach, Penny Hardaway, partnered with local barber Christopher Rhodes to open the barbershop.

The suspect or suspects are currently on the run.

For context, this area is near the National Civil Rights Museum. It didn't happened at the museum. Some tourists tell me they didn't hear gunshots but there was announcement about it over the intercom. @FOX13Memphis — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) November 29, 2019

Police say they were last seen in a black Infiniti.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

FOX13's Kirstin Garriss is on the scene working to learn more information.

Just talked with a tourist who's visiting from Chicago. She was inside the museum when the shooting happened. She said people started yelling and it was chaotic for 10-15mins. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/ZknZod9JOP — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) November 29, 2019

NOW: Just counted 15 evidence markers in the crime scene. One car has a bullet hole and shattered glass. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/z2sfGpgwqo — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) November 29, 2019

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

