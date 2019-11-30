0 1 dead after double shooting near barbershop in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Memphis.

Police said the shooting happened alongside East Butler and Mulberry Street near the National Civil Rights Museum.

The shooting happened in broad daylight around 3:30 p.m. Friday behind the Christyles Barber Shop Friday afternoon.

Verlena Scaxton is visiting Memphis and was inside the National Civil Rights Museum when the shooting happened.

"It was very chaotic. Everyone was going in different directions," said Scaxton.

Scaxton's car was stuck inside the crime scene.

"We went to the gift shop and I looked out the window and that's when we saw a lot of chaos and I'm like ok god what is going on and it was definitely very fearful. My girlfriend was praying and I'm like, ‘amen we good' but I don't know what's going on outside," said Scaxton.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

FOX13's Kirstin Garriss was on the scene.

For context, this area is near the National Civil Rights Museum. It didn't happen at the museum. Some tourists tell me they didn't hear gunshots but there was announcement about it over the intercom. @FOX13Memphis — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) November 29, 2019

University of Memphis basketball coach, Penny Hardaway, partnered with local barber Christopher Rhodes to open the barbershop.

Hardaway released a statement to FOX13 saying:

Penny Hardaway is saddened by today's events that took place on Mulberry street. Penny Hardaway presents Chris Styles Barbershop is not owned by Penny Hardaway, It's wholly and solely owned by Christopher Rhodes. Over a decade ago Penny Hardaway loaned Mr. Rhodes, his long time barber the money to start the business and allowed him to use his name to promote the business in the community. Penny will continue to speak out against crime and violence in the Memphis community.

FOX13 spoke to Rhodes, who said the shooting didn't happen inside the barbershop but right behind it. He also said the people involved were not customers at the barbershop and whatever lead up to the shooting happened behind the barbershop.

Rhodes did not want to go on camera but told FOX13, "As a company, we're just sending condolences to the family and it's unfortunate that this happened."

Rhodes also said he called Penny as soon as the shooting happened.

"Someone lost their life today and that's the saddest part about it. Its senseless, no matter what happened, there's no reason to take somebody's life an don't care what. So that's what's really heartbreaking today," said Saxton.

Police haven't said what led up to the shooting, but FOX13's Kirstin Garris counted at least 15 evidence markers on the ground and one bullet hole in a car.

MPD is still investigating if the suspect and victims knew each other.

The suspect is currently on the run.

Police said they were last seen in a black Infiniti.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.