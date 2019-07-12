1 dead after shooting at local apartment complex, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting investigation is underway in the Kimble neighborhood.
Police were called to the Harmony Apartments around 10:45 Thursday night.
FOX13 spotted investigators on the scene near the 3300 block of Steve Rd.
MPD found one man dead on the scene.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Contact MPD if you have any information on this case.
This is a developing story. FOX13's Tom Dees is giving LIVE updates from the scene, now on Good Morning Memphis.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}