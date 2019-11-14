1 dead after shooting in Munford, police say

MUNFORD, Tenn. - One man has been confirmed dead after a shooting in Munford, TN.
According to police the shooting happened in the 300 block of Bass Street around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Police said one male was shot.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the victim was found outside of a home.
The victim was taken to Baptist Tipton hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Police have not released the name of the victim at this time.
FOX13 is working to learn more information.
This is an ongoing investigation.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Special Agents are working with the assistance of the Munford Police Department on this investigation.
