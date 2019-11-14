1 dead after shooting near Whitehaven apartment complex, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Raines Station officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 4500 block of Millbranch near the Mill Creek Apartments.
According to police, one male was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
No information about the suspect is available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
FOX13 is working to learn more about this incident.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Plans unveiled to change Memphis skyline with $1 billion investment into Pinch District
- WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Surveillance video released of deadly shooting over alleged stolen chainsaw
- Pastor: Jimmy Carter walking, in 'good spirits' after brain surgery
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}