  • 1 dead after shooting near Whitehaven apartment complex, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Raines Station officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 4500 block of Millbranch near the Mill Creek Apartments. 

    According to police, one male was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. 

    No information about the suspect is available at this time. 

    This is an ongoing investigation. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more about this incident. 

