1 dead after shooting victims dropped off at local fire station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are investigating after shooting victims were dropped off at a local fire station.
Officers told FOX13 the victims were located near the 2500 block of Whitney at Memphis Fire Station #27.
Investigators said a man arrived at the fire station with two more men that had been shot.
Both men were taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say one man did not survive his injuries.
The shooting happened in the 2900 block of N. Trezevant. Police believe the suspected shooter knew the victims.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
