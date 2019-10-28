0 1 dead after storms rip through West Tennessee

MCNAIRY, Co. - Strong winds ripped through an area of West Tennessee.

About 300 homes were damages in McNairy Co.

One man was killed in Adamsville during the Saturday afternoon storms.

FOX13 spoke to neighbors who say they are grieving and trying to deal with the loss of life while cleaning up their homes.

Sharon Burkeens said she has no power or water, but she's thankful for what she does have, a great people all around her.

Several homes received major damage off Perkins road. I’m told emergency management assessed 25 percent of the county so far and 300 homes were damaged. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/htogXvw364 — Jacque Masse (@massereports) October 28, 2019

Burkeens' husband died a few months ago leaving her to take care of her four kids all alone.

"He took care of everything and now I have to figure it out and I don't know how to figure it out on my own," Burkeens said.

Frank Henson, one of Sharon's neighbors, doesn't have power either, but he's putting Sharon first. He told FOX13, "I tried to support her all I can."

Burkeens' said her thoughts are with her nextdoor neighbor who was killing on Saturday.

Police say a tree fell on Ray Wood when he went outside to check on his pet during the storm.

Burkeens said she will be there for the family just like they were there for her after her husband died.

"She and I will spend a lot of time together, keep each other company, take care of each other."

Emergency officials say only 25% of the county has been assessed so far and the number of damaged homes could rise.

The downtown area now looks like a ghost town.

Christy Smith told FOX13 she was lucky that her coffee shop was spared.

"I just started praying so it was over very quick, over very fast," Smith said.

Smith said she's staying open to help people who need a break from the stress of cleaning up.

"I thought it was important to show the community that we are still here."

According to emergency management officials, 13 homes in the county are considered a total loss.

TEMA is in down helping to assess the damage.

For those in need, a Red Cross shelter is open at the Selmer Civic Center located at 230 N 5th St.

The visitation for Wood is Monday night at the Shackelford funeral home until 9 p.m. and the funeral will be help Tuesday at 1 p.m.

