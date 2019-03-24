1 dead after triple shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in Hyde Park.
Officers said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Hyde Park at 3:54 a.m.
Investigators said three people were found shot - one of the shooting victims died on the scene.
One man and female were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
MPD said the suspect was known to the victims. The suspect is still on the run.
If you have any additional information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
