1 dead after UPS truck collides with car on Memphis highway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Local investigators are searching for answers after a fatal crash involving a UPS truck and another vehicle.
Officers with the Memphis Police Department were called to the scene around 10:00 Monday night.
Police said the crash happened near Highway 51 and Stage Road in Frayser.
One person was found dead on the scene. The person killed has not been identified by authorities.
It's unclear if any arrests have been made at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
FOX13 has a crew LIVE at the scene of the crash. LIVE UPDATES on this investigation, now on Good Morning Memphis.
