1 dead, another critical following shooting in Lakeland, deputies say

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - One person is dead following a shooting in Lakeland.
It happened Tuesday night in the 9100 block of Wren Hill.
One person was pronounced dead on the scene.
A second person was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
According to Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies, preliminary information suggests the shooting is an isolated incident and possibly domestic in nature.
