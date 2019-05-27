1 dead, another critically injured after shooting in Memphis

Memphis police are investigating a deadly double shooting in Memphis.
At 10 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the scene on E Davant. One man was pronounced dead. A second victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
According to police, the suspect and the victims knew each other.
The shooting stemmed from an argument, police said
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
