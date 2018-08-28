1 dead, another in coma after overdosing on mystery drug in Mississippi

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. - One person is dead and another is in a coma after overdosing on a mystery drug in Como, Mississippi.
At least seven people have overdosed on this mystery drug within the last two weeks.
Mississippi crime lab investigators have made this case one of their top priorities. At 5, the lead investigator speaks out. What he thinks might be in the drug, on FOX13 News at 5.
One man who knows one of the victims said there was talk around that there are “bad drugs on the street.”
First responders and law enforcement told FOX13 they are hearing the same thing as residents said previously – that is possibly a bad batch of crack cocaine – but nothing has been confirmed.
"What we have seen is generalized unconsciousness bad respiratory depression and comatose state that can't be reversed by anything that we have,” Kyle Arnold, the EMS Chief of Lifeguard Ambulance in Panola County.
