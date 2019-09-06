  • 1 dead, another injured after accident on Shelby Dr., MFD says

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - First responders are on the scene of a fatal accident near the airport.

    Memphis firefighters were called to Swinnea Rd. and E. Shelby Dr. Friday afternoon.

    Officials said one person is dead on the scene. Another person was transported to Regional One.

    It's unclear how many other people were injured.

    MPD has not identified the person killed.

    This is an ongoing investigation. FOX13 has a crew on the scene.

