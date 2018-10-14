1 dead, another injured after 'active shooter' reported near Navy base in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - One person is dead, and another injured after a shooting near the Navy base in Millington.
Chief Mark Dunbar with the Millington Police Department told FOX13 one suspect is in custody at this time.
Investigators say the shooter is in custody with Millington Police.
According to the Naval Public Affairs Office, officers got reports of an active shooter at a recreational lodging area near the base around 3 a.m.
The shooting happened near Singleton Ave. and Attu Street.
Police say the motive of the shooter is unknown at this time.
The names of the victims will not be released until the next of kin is notified.
Investigators with the Shelby County Sheriff's Department is also assisting on the scene.
