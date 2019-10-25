0 1 dead, another injured after shooting in Panola County

PANOLA, Co. - A North Mississippi man is dead and his girlfriend is injured after a double shooting in Panola County.

The shooting happened early on Friday morning just outside of Batesville.

Investigators said the couple was shot inside their home on Springport Road.

Woodrow Williams, a father to several children, was killed.

His girlfriend, Brittany Jackson, a mother to a young son, was injured.

Family members told FOX13 they're just trying to wrap their heads around anyone who would do this.

"Somebody came in and broke in and started shooting and I guess they thought they killed both of them," said Jenisha Jackson, Brittany's sister.

Jenisha said her sister was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg at Regional One.

"I really don't know what to do. It's like a movie thought... something to think about. I don't know what to think about or who did it or what," said Jenisha.

Investigators say Williams died at the scene.

Jenisha told FOX13, "I don't know but whoever did it they are lowdown and Wood is a good person. Whoever did that had to be somebody hating or watching him."

Investigators told FOX13 one person of interest has been taken in for questioning.

