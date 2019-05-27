  • 1 dead following 3-car crash, police say

    By: Destini Johnson

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn - One person has died following a crash at Summer Ave. & Trafalgar Rd.

    Memphis police responded to a 3-car accident where one male was pronounced dead on the scene.

    Another male was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.

    At this time, all northbound lanes of traffic on Summer Ave. have been temporarily shut down.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories