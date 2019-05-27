1 dead following 3-car crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn - One person has died following a crash at Summer Ave. & Trafalgar Rd.
Memphis police responded to a 3-car accident where one male was pronounced dead on the scene.
Another male was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.
At this time, all northbound lanes of traffic on Summer Ave. have been temporarily shut down.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
